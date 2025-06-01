Anastasia State Park takes No. 10 spot in USA TODAY Readers’ Choice poll for favorite Florida beach

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Whether it’s soaking in the rays, going for a swim, or heading out for a hike, there are plenty of beaches to do so in Florida. It’s a large attraction for the state.

A local beach ranked among the top 10 best beaches in Florida in USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice poll.

Coming in at No. 10 is a St. Augustine beach known for its beloved white quartz sand and 1,600 acres of unspoiled shores.

Anastasia State Park is a captivating destination for locals and travelers alike. Aside from the rolling waves coming off the Atlantic Ocean and the picturesque sunrises and sunsets, wildlife such as the colorful roseate spoonbill, ospreys, and the endangered Anastasia Island Beach Mouse call this home.

There’s something for everyone. Kayaking, surfing, shelling, swimming, and hiking are just some activities that Anastasia State Park offers.

Pictures from Florida State Parks:

