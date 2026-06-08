Ancient artifacts unearthed by UNF archaeology team in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The University of North Florida archaeology team has uncovered ancient artifacts at a new site in Jacksonville. This discovery on an island in the salt marsh north of the St. Johns River provides evidence of Indigenous occupations spanning several millennia.

The private excavation site, which is not open to the public, offers significant insights into the region’s past. Dr. Keith Ashley, an archaeology professor, and a team of students conduct the dig.

The site is located off New Berlin Road on the north side of the St. Johns River in Jacksonville, FL 32226.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.