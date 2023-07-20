Anfernee Wilson found guilty in St. Augustine couple’s double murder

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A jury in a St. Johns County courtroom has found Anfernee Wilson guilty on all counts, including two for first-degree murder.

Action News Jax first brought you the story back in October of 2020. St. Johns County deputies said Wilson was accused of shooting both Sydnie Rounsville, 16, and Kyle Stein, 21, while they were inside a truck at the Florida Club condominiums.

According to the arrest report, witnesses told deputies that on Tues., Oct. 6, just before 6:30 p.m., they saw a black pickup truck speeding through the parking lot with a man running after it, holding a gun.

The truck then changed directions and began driving toward the man, before crashing into a parked car.

Deputies say the man walked up to the driver’s side of the crashed truck and fired four to six shots, striking both Rounsville and Stein.

SJASO said Stein was taken to the hospital where he died. Rounsville was also taken to a hospital in critical condition but later died from her injuries.

Friends said the two had just started dating.

After the shooting, witnesses told deputies that Wilson removed items which possibly included money from inside the truck.

Deputies later found him in a retention pond in the area of Scheidel Way and North St. Johns Street. He was arrested and a dive team searched the area for evidence.

This story will be updated when jurors are expected to read the sentence.