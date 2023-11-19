The annual Christmas on Walnut Street Festival is returning to Green Cove Springs

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — Christmas on Walnut Street Festival is being held the first Saturday of December.

There will be many food and craft vendors, a kids zone, and live entertainment.

The afternoon begins with a visit from Santa at his workshop in the Spring Park pool pavilion where he spends a few hours hearing all the kids' wish lists.

The day concludes with a 1-mile Jingle Bell Fun Run organized by the Clay Striders and a Christmas Parade organized by the Green Cove Springs Business League, on Highway 17.

