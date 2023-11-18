Here is what fans need to know before going to the Jags vs. Titans game

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jaguars host the Tennessee Titans in Jacksonville on Sunday, marking the fourth AFC South matchup of this season to date. The Jaguars are 6-3 in the season and the Titans come in with a 3-6 record. Jacksonville is 2-1 against AFC South opponents this season.

GAME INFORMATION:

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tennessee Titans

Date: Sunday, November 19

Time: 1 p.m.

Location: EverBank Stadium

TV: CBS

Play-by-play announcer: Spero Dedes

Color commentator: Adam Archuleta

Sideline Reporter: Amanda Renner

Radio: 1010XL

Game day Sponsor: CSX

With near capacity crowds at this weekend’s game, the Jaguars are urging ticket-holding fans to get to their seats early and get loud for kick off. Jaguars’ players and the coaches want to hear and feel that fan energy and excitement.

Construction and gameday street closures around the sports complex can impact traffic patterns. Fans are strongly encouraged to plan ahead and arrive early as parking lots open four hours prior to kickoff. New this year, mobile parking passes should be downloaded and saved prior to arrival to be easily scanned upon entry to assigned parking lots. Specific directions to each parking lot and additional parking information can be found here.

Fans are invited to experience the new Miller Electric Center Pro Shop on Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on game day at 9 a.m. Fans can expect the store to be open on Thursdays and Fridays before home games and Fridays before away games from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the season.

This weekend’s game will honor military members that have represented the United States in the Salute to Service game. Approximately 4,000 game tickets have been donated to military, veterans and families. The City of Jacksonville will honor a Hall of Fame Veteran during pre-game warmups. Additionally, veterans, military personnel and military family members from all six military branches will hold the American Flag as well as military branch flags during the National Anthem. At halftime, the Oath of Enlistment Ceremony will take place.

The Jaguars’ Salute to Service Award nominee for the NFL is LB Devin Lloyd. As the son of two U.S. Navy veterans, Lloyd understands firsthand the hard work and sacrifices military personnel and their families make to their country. He is dedicated to visiting with services members at local military bases and hosts multiple youth football camps for military children.

“The Star-Spangled Banner” will be performed by Paris Winningham. The Jacksonville resident and U.S. Navy veteran finished third on Season 21 of NBC’s The Voice. He released his first single, “Tennessee Whiskey” in 2022.

GAME DAY TIMELINE:

9 a.m. All parking lots open

9 a.m. Game day ticket office opens (North End Zone between Gates 2 and 3)

9 a.m. Miller Electric Center opens for team store, photo ops and cornhole

10 a.m. Media Will Call opens near Gate 1

10 a.m. Gates 1 and 4 open

10 a.m. Fan Entertainment Zone opens (South End Zone between Gates 1 and 4)

11 a.m. All stadium gates and areas open

12:48 p.m. First DUUUVAL

12:49 p.m. Jaxson de Ville aerial stunt

12:50 p.m. The ROAR of the Jaguars performance

12:53 p.m. Jaguars defensive player introductions

1 p.m. Kickoff

