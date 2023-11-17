Free Park & Ride shuttle returns during Nights of Lights season

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The City of St. Augustine Free Park and Ride shuttle returns for the peak dates of Nights of Lights, starting on Light-Up! Night, Saturday, November 18.

Shuttle services will continue Friday and Saturday of Thanksgiving Weekend, Saturdays in December, and the five days following Christmas, Tuesday, Dec. 26 through Saturday, Dec. 30. In consideration of the Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 2, shuttle operations will begin at 8 a.m.

The main shuttle will operate on Light-Up! Night from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. and from parking locations outside of the downtown Historic District:

St. Johns County Health Department (all November dates and only Saturdays in December),

200 San Sebastian View Broudy’s Lot (corner of US 1 and W. King)

198 & 212 W. King St. San Marco Lot, 301 San Marco Ave.

Light-Up! Night Special Shuttle on Anastasia Island

Only on Saturday, November 18, for Light-Up! Night, free park and ride shuttle services will be expanded to include roundtrip service along Anastasia Blvd., from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., picking up passengers at the following locations:

Anastasia Baptist Church, 1650 A1A South

R.B. Hunt Elementary, 125 Magnolia Dr.

Passengers will be dropped off and picked up near the east end of the Bridge of Lions, at the corner of Gerado St. and Flagler Blvd. in North Davis Shores.

Shuttle service on Anastasia Island on Light-Up! Night is provided by Historic Tours of America and Ripley’s Red Train Tours.

Free Nights of Lights Park & Ride Shuttle north and west of downtown.

Service will be provided on Saturday, Nov. 18; Friday, Nov. 24; Saturday, Nov. 25, Saturdays in December, and the five days following Christmas (Tuesday, Dec. 26 through Saturday, Dec. 30).

NOTE: On Saturday, Dec. 2, in consideration of the Christmas Parade, the shuttle will operate from 8 a.m. until 11 p.m.

Due to the increased traffic and congestion during the holidays, the St. Augustine STAR Circulator will operate a modified schedule from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. beginning on Saturday, Nov. 18 through Monday, January 1, 2024. The STAR Circulator will resume normal operating hours, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024.

Details about Light-Up! Night festivities and entertainment are available at www.CityStAug.com/LightUpNight.

For more information about the Nights of Lights season, which closes on Sunday, January 28, 2024, visit www.NightsofLights.com.

