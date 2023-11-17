Jacksonville was ranked #10 in places to start a small business

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Lending Tree did a study that identifies where small businesses are likely to be successful.

Jacksonville was ranked in the top ten of best place to open a small business.

Jax had a tie with Orlando.

Read: Police telling Keystone Heights residents to stay alert after multiple black bear sightings

How they determined the best and worst cities was by analyzing the 100 largest U.S. metros and scored them in three categories -- business climate, entrepreneurship and local economy.

The first best place to start a business was Raleigh, NC.

Read: Mysterious illness spreading nationwide among dogs

For more information and other rankings, you can visit their website .

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: PHOTOS: Camden County Sheriff’s Office is looking for suspects who spent $6K on stolen credit cards

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.