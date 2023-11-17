PHOTOS: Camden County Sheriff’s Office is looking for suspects who spent $6K on stolen credit cards

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — According to Camden County Sheriff’s Office a suspect entered a florist shop and took the business owner’s billfold out of the office.

On Nov. 16, when officers arrived to the florist shop, they spoke with Mrs. Shirley Schneeberger and her husband Johnny.

The couple said the man who was wearing white pants and a stripped shirt stole her wallet out of her office.

Johnny has the security videos on his phone entering the store and at the sales counter where he had her checking on prices of things leaving the counter where he entered her office and took the wallet out of her purse.

The suspect then went from their business to Marshall’s, then Walmart, Winn Dixie in Saint Marys and then to Bealls Outlet in Saint Marys.

According to the footage CCSO pulled from Walmart, they were able to get a picture of the two suspects.

After pulling the footage from Walmart, I was able to get a picture two suspects (see-attached pictures). They charged between $700 and $100 at Marshals, $1014.12 at Walmart at 17:24, approximately $1030 at the Winn Dixie in Saint Marys, and approximately $1000 at the Bealls Outlet in Saint Marys.

When leaving Walmart the loss prevention associate advised, the tag looked like it may be from Washington State and looks to be a 2019 to 2024 Ford Edge. Possibly an Edge Titanium with black or glass panoramic roof.

If you recognize this man, or the owner of the car used in the crime, contact The Camden County Sheriff’s Office by calling the non emergency number of (912) 729-1442, the Anonymous Tip Line (912) 510-5163, or reach us on The Camden County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

