Another Lake City shelter-in-place order issued Monday

LAKE CITY, Fla. — 12:47 PM: CCSO said the order was issued due to a “Burglary that occurred. Nothing further to release at this time.”

11:05 AM: The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office issued a shelter-in-place order Monday morning.

It was issued for SW Michigan and Marion streets, according to a news release from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

A shelter-in-place ordered was issued Saturday for three hours during a homicide investigation.

READ MORE HERE: Columbia County homicide suspect found dead in woods hours after cousin shot to death

Authorities have not yet said why residents were told to shelter in place Monday. *This story is developing.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.