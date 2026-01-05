Columbia County homicide suspect found dead in woods hours after cousin shot to death

LAKE CITY, Fla. — A 19-year-old man was found dead in the woods Saturday in Columbia County about three hours after his cousin was found shot to death.

Residents in the area of 502 SW Journey Court, Lake City, were ordered to shelter in place after a 27-year-old woman was found deceased with a bullet wound to the head, a Columbia County Sheriff’s Office news release states.

The victim was identified as Tina Farmer. Authorities were called to the area at about 4:07 p.m. and the shelter-in-place order was given.

After a search for the suspect, about three hours later at 7 p.m., the accused shooter, Tyndale Mullins, was found dead, the news release states.

“This is still an ongoing investigation and the specifics of what lead up to the shooting are not fully known at this time,” the news release states.

