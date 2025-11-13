Are you a supertaster or just picky this Thanksgiving?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Thanksgiving is just two weeks away, and for most people, the thought and smell of that holiday spread is pure joy.

But not everyone is excited about digging into turkey, stuffing, and gravy.

For some, those flavors are too powerful to handle, and science says they might actually be supertasters.

When taste becomes too much

Thanksgiving is a time for family, friends… and food. But for people like Courtney Causey, the holiday feast can be a challenge.

“Are you a picky eater?” asked Action News Jax Ben Becker. “Very picky,” she admits.

On the other end of the taste spectrum is Patti Mohr, who says food is one of her greatest pleasures.

“My taste buds are orgasmic,” she laughs. “When I eat, mmmmmm… It’s amazing.”

Whether you’re picky or passionate about food, researchers say there’s a genetic reason why some people actually experience taste more intensely than others.

What is a supertaster?

About one in four people are considered supertasters. That means they have more taste buds than the average person, and those extra taste buds make certain foods taste stronger, more bitter, or even painful.

The term “supertaster” was coined by Dr. Linda Bartoshuk, a researcher at the University of Florida who studies how genetics affect taste.

“Taste buds are surrounded by fibers that carry pain messages,” Bartoshuk explains. “So, if you’re a supertaster, you’ve got more taste buds and more pain fibers too.”

The science behind the taste

Supertasters often carry a gene called TAS2R38, which influences how we perceive bitter flavors. Our taste receptors called fungiform papillae send messages to the brain that tell us whether something is sweet, salty, sour, bitter, or umami (the savory taste found in meats and broths).

But those same taste differences can affect more than just your Thanksgiving menu. Research shows variations in taste sensitivity may be linked to diet choices, overall health, and even risks for colon cancer, obesity, and alcoholism.

When kids are “picky”, it’s genetic

Bartoshuk says being a supertaster can start early, and it’s often misunderstood.

“Imagine a supertaster child born into a family where nobody else is a supertaster,” she says. “That child looks fussy, finicky… and you’re inclined to think they’re just being difficult. But they’re not. They’re responding to what they’re experiencing.”

Too much flavor? You’re not alone

While some people struggle with intense tastes, others, like Patti Mohr, savor every bite.

“I feel bad for them,” she says. “Like my sister, she can’t taste anything.”

Foods Supertasters Often Don’t Like

Because these can taste too bitter, strong, or overwhelming:

Bitter vegetables : broccoli, kale, Brussels sprouts, cabbage, spinach, arugula

: broccoli, kale, Brussels sprouts, cabbage, spinach, arugula Coffee and dark chocolate (too bitter)

(too bitter) Grapefruit and tonic water (too bitter due to quinine)

(too bitter due to quinine) Spicy foods : hot peppers, wasabi, curry (too intense)

: hot peppers, wasabi, curry (too intense) Alcoholic drinks , especially beer or dry wine (bitter or burning sensation)

, especially beer or dry wine (bitter or burning sensation) High-fat or creamy foods (some find them too rich or oily)

Foods Supertasters Often Like

Because they’re mild, sweet, or less bitter:

Fruits : berries, apples, peaches, melons

: berries, apples, peaches, melons Carbohydrates : bread, pasta, rice, potatoes

: bread, pasta, rice, potatoes Dairy : milk, mild cheese, yogurt

: milk, mild cheese, yogurt Sweet treats : ice cream, milk chocolate, pastries

: ice cream, milk chocolate, pastries Lightly seasoned or bland foods: plain chicken, white fish, mild soups

