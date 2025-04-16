Armed robbery reported at gas station in Baker County, no active threat

MACCLENNY, Fla. — The Baker County Sheriff’s Office is responding to an armed robbery that occurred Tuesday night.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

BCSO states that the robbery occurred at the Royalty Gas station on US90 and Eighth St.

BCSO states that two suspects are in custody and that there is no active threat to the community at this time.

Police will be in the area throughout the rest of the evening accessing the scene.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.