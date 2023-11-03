Arrest causes Green Cove Springs Junior High School to initiate lockdown

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — Green Cove Spring Police Department made an arrest Friday morning on 1204 Forbes Street.

A joint narcotics investigation between the GCSPD, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, led to GCSPD Detectives obtaining an arrest warrant for Marcus Lamont Frazier for the sale and delivery of crack cocaine within 100 feet of a school.

Read: Send Ben: Jacksonville woman’s Facebook kitties meme page held for ransom by hacker, posts porn

Detectives with the CCSO obtained a search warrant for 1204 Forbes Street. CCSO SWAT executed the search warrant and located Frazier inside the residence.

Due to the proximity of the Green Cove Springs Junior High School, it was a precautionary measure to initiate lockdown procedures until the scene was determined to be safe.

Read: ‘I thought my kid was going to die:’ Parents outraged after kids get sick inside Palatka Walmart

GCSPD Chief Guzman said the following “Unfortunately the suspect arrested this morning is someone I have dealt with, for the same type of activity, when I was a young police officer. I hope this latest arrest is the one that convinces this man to turn his life around. To our community, rest assured that we will not rest until anyone selling poison in the City is taken off the streets.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: Woman says nothing was done after a man fondled himself on an American Airlines flight

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.