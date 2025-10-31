Arrest made in workplace stabbing death at Anheuser-Busch plant in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jason Guthrie, 38, is in custody after allegedly stabbing his coworker Antoine Autry at the Anheuser-Busch plant in Oceanway on Thursday afternoon.

Patrol officers responded to the plant around 4:30 p.m. following reports of a stabbing, a Jacksonville police news release states. Officers found 22-year-old Autry with a stab wound to his chest. Autry was taken to the hospital by Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department where he was pronounced dead.

Witnesses at the plant reported hearing Autry scream that he had been stabbed and saw Guthrie running away from him. They noted that there was no apparent argument or confrontation leading up to the incident, the news release states.

Both Autry and Guthrie were working as contractors, and it was their first day at the plant, Jacksonville police said.

The motive for the stabbing remains unclear, as witnesses did not hear any prior dispute between the two men. The police’s K9 Unit located Guthrie hiding inside one of the buildings at the plant, and he was subsequently arrested by detectives for Autry’s murder, police said. Guthrie remained in Duval County jail Friday morning.

