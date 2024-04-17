Arrest report said seven guns found ‘loaded and chambered’ during arrest of Rapper Yungeen Ace

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Multiple guns were found in the same SUV that local rapper Yungeen Ace was riding in during a traffic stop in Jacksonville Beach on Monday evening.

Action News Jax told you when the popular rapper, whose real name is Keyanta Bullard, was arrested on a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office released the arrest report which details a traffic stop in the area of 1200 Beach Boulevard. The report read that during an investigation, the driver and passenger were documented gang members through a law enforcement database search.

Six passengers were inside the rented SUV. As one of the passengers exited the vehicle two Jacksonville Beach officers saw a black rifle in plain view on the floorboard.

The arrest report continued:

“A blue bag on the second row floorboard was also seen with a Draco (type of firearm) and black handgun plainly visible from the outside of the vehicle. These firearms were clearly visible and within immediate reach on the floorboard between a passenger and the middle passenger, Keyanta T. Bullard (defendant). All occupants were detained pending further investigation. Seven guns were located in the vehicle. All guns were loaded and chambered.” — JSO arrest report

Arrest records of Bullard showed felony convictions in Florida and Texas.

The report read that based on his prior records as well as his possession of three firearms, Bullard was arrested for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

In June 2018, Bullard was the lone survivor in a drive-by shooting on Town Center Parkway that killed 3 young men.

Click here to read up on Bullard’s prior arrest history in Jacksonville and Clay County and a shooting that took place at the Hampton Inn in Waycross in March 2019.

Action News Jax news and weather apps are available for download, as well as the Action News Jax Now app for smart TV and Action News Jax live streaming.