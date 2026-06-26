Art the Card: Clay County inviting artists to submit library card designs for ‘America 250′ theme

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clay County artists can have their creation featured on a limited-edition library card.

This year’s theme for the Clay County Public Library System’s “Art the Card” contest is “America 250.”

Artwork submissions will be accepted at any Clay County Public Library branch or can be sent via email at ptlibrary@claycountygov.com from now through 5 p.m. on July 18.

There will be winners in four different age categories and will be announced on July 31.

For contest rules, submission requirements, entry forms, and examples of past winning designs, visit https://bit.ly/ArtTheCard .

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