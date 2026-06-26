Local

Art the Card: Clay County inviting artists to submit library card designs for ‘America 250′ theme

By Amanda Winkle, Action News Jax
Trump America 250 Four F-35's fly over the stage before President Donald Trump speaks at the opening of the Great American State Fair on the National Mall, Wednesday, June 24, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) (Alex Brandon/AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By Amanda Winkle, Action News Jax

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clay County artists can have their creation featured on a limited-edition library card.

This year’s theme for the Clay County Public Library System’s “Art the Card” contest is “America 250.”

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Artwork submissions will be accepted at any Clay County Public Library branch or can be sent via email at ptlibrary@claycountygov.com from now through 5 p.m. on July 18.

There will be winners in four different age categories and will be announced on July 31.

For contest rules, submission requirements, entry forms, and examples of past winning designs, visit https://bit.ly/ArtTheCard.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

Action News Jax Top Stories
Amanda Winkle

Amanda Winkle, Action News Jax

Amanda Winkle is the digital content manager for Action News Jax.

0

Most Read