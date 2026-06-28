Indigo Girls to rock Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — Fans of 90s alternative rock are in for a treat.

The Indigo Girls are set to perform at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall on October 13.

The Atlanta-born, Grammy-winning duo of Emily Saliers and Amy Ray started their career in the 80s at bars and clubs, and have since gone on to sell more than 15 million records with hits like “Closer to Fine”.

Tickets are on sale now. They start at $89. Click here for information.

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