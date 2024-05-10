Art the Card: Clay County Public Libraries hold art contest to be featured on limited-edition cards

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Public Library System will hold an art contest for a new and unique look to its limited-edition library cards. It’s all for the Library Card Sign-Up Month in September 2024.

Clay County said the theme for this art contest will be “Adventure Begins at Your Library” after the Summer Reading Theme.

The contest is open to all residents of all ages of Clay County. Amateur artists will be grouped and judged by age: age 5 and under, age 6-11, age 12-18, and 19 and up.

Those interested in entering their art can do so at any Clay County Public Library Branch or by emailing ptlibrary@claycountygov.com.

The county said judging will be done by a panel of county commissioner staff. It will take place between June, 17 and June 21.

Judging criteria include:

Were the rules of submission followed?

Does the artwork exemplify the theme, “Adventure Begins at Your Library”?

Is the artwork appropriate for use on a library card based on size, content, and medium?

Artist’s creativity and design of the artwork.

“All first place winners will have their artwork appear on limited edition library cards, available beginning September 1, 2024, while supplies last,” the county said. “All 1st place winners will also be judged with the possibility of becoming the new artwork for our general use library card.”

For more information on entry rules and art directions, click here.

Art the Card Between the dates of May 15, 2024 and June 15, 2024, the Clay County Public Library System will hold an art contest seeking artwork for special, limited-edition library cards for Library Card Sign-Up Month in September 2024. (Clay County)

