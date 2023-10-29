Ascension St. Vincent’s Riverside has conducted over 800 robotic-assisted procedures

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Ascension St. Vincent’s Riverside pulmonology care team campus has now conducted over 800 robotic-assisted bronchoscopy procedures to help patients with lung cancer.

This approach has been offered at St. Vincent’s Riverside since 2020 and it was the first hospital in the area to begin using the advanced bronchoscopy technology, known as the Ion System.

Read: Transformative changes in Duval County schools underway due to half-penny sales tax

According to the media release, the robotic-assisted bronchoscopy is a minimally-invasive technology that improves accuracy and precision of the biopsy of a potentially cancerous nodule.

Read: ‘ Friends’ star Matthew Perry dead from apparent drowning

Ascension St. Vincent pulmonary medicine doctors, thoracic surgeons, radiation oncologists, radiologists, nurse navigators and rehabilitation therapists routinely participate in the Lung Cancer Tumor Conference to confer and update each patient’s care plan.

For more information, visit their lung institute’s website .

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: ‘Field conditions did not look up to par’: CBS Sports questions FL/GA field conditions

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.