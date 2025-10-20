Atlantic Beach locals raise concerns over alleged illegal short-term rentals and city enforcement

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. — Since 2006, short term rentals like those found on Airbnb, VRBO, and other online sites have been illegal in Atlantic Beach by city ordinance, prohibiting any private residence to be rented or leased for shorter than a 90-day period.

Linda Greene is from Ponte Vedra, but frequents Atlantic Beach and told Action News Jax Monday she supports their effort to crack down on short term rentals.

“I think from our experience is that they do bring more riff raff into the area,” Greene said. “You really can’t control the people who come in there.”

However, Atlantic Beach locals are now raising concerns about what they say are illegal short-term rentals posted to the Airbnb and VRBO platforms. In fact, Atlantic Beach city manager Kevin Hogencamp confirmed with Action News Jax Friday the city is currently investigating a complaint of alleged violation of that city ordinance.

City leaders say they’ve followed up on five complaints already so far this year, four in 2024, and one in 2023.

Now, the question being asked: how and if the city enforces the ordinance.

“You have to put in rules and you have to enforce them,” Greene highlighted. “Because if they’re not enforced, there’s no good in them.”

Hogencamp told Action News Jax Friday that the city follows up on every non-anonymous report, which carries a fine of $250 per day per violation, adding that simple notice of violation is usually enough to correct illegal postings.

Catherine, an Atlantic Beach local herself, is also now calling on homeowners to do their part in keeping short term rentals, and the party atmosphere they may bring away from Atlantic Beach.

“I think homeowners in Atlantic Beach should always comply toward every ordinance we have, and I think it’s a well-intentioned ordinance,” Catherine said. “Hopefully they’ll continue to support it, and those who don’t support it will get in compliance.”

