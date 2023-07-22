Atlantic Beach Police Department makes a traffic stop leading to a narcotics investigation

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. — Atlantic Beach Police Department made a traffic stop and ended up confiscating cocaine, fentanyl, heroin, crack, pills, marijuana, and paraphernalia.

They also made two arrests.

