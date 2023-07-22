Neptune Beach Police reports a large amount of marijuana washed ashore

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — Neptune Beach Police responded to a large amount of marijuana washed ashore along the shoreline near Florida Boulevard.

It appears a large quantity likely broke open at sea and separated before coming ashore.

Officers were on the scene working with Public Works to clean the marijuana off the beach.

“Before anyone starts thinking about coming out and turning this discovery into your own treasure hunt, we would advise against it. After floating in the ocean for some time, the marijuana has quickly begun to degrade and rot.” - Neptune Beach Police Department

The scene is now clear.

