Two people shot after an altercation on Edgewood Avenue, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a call in 750 North Edgewood about two people shot.

Before the shooting, there was a physical altercation that led to two people being shot.

JSO says it is unclear if the shot each other.

The two men males were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: T.K. Waters and other Officers from JSO will have a crime prevention walk in the Northside area

Read: Police presence after shooting near Car Spa on Atlantic Boulevard and Monument Drive

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.