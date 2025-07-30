Atlantic Beach Police looking for driver who fled traffic stop

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. — Police are asking for help identifying the driver of a white Toyota Sequoia who fled a traffic stop.

Officers say the SUV was pulled over for speeding. When asked to turn onto a side street, the driver hit the gas and took off.

The vehicle was last seen leaving the scene with a male driving and a female in the passenger seat.

Thankfully, the officer’s body-worn camera captured clear images of the SUV and the driver.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the person or has any information to call (904) 247-5859.

