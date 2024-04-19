Atlantic Coast High School principal is Florida’s Principal of the Year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A local Duval County principal has been named Florida’s Principal of the Year.

During a meeting, Principal Michael George of Atlantic Coast High School received the announcement in front of dozens of his peers Thursday morning.

Principal George thanked his students, staff, colleagues, and community.

“Chants of ‘DU-VAAL’ exploded over the room.... He gave a shout out to the strong women around him, like Assistant Principal Blair Chambers, who support him but are never afraid to tell him he’s wrong,” DCPS said in a Facebook post.

He credited his students with helping him grow as a leader.

“This is all because of you all,” Principal George said. “I was able to grow and be who I am because of you guys. I am not the leader I was when I came in. I am much better because of you all.”

