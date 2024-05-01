'I was devastated:' Family searching for answers in loved one's death, $6000 reward for information

The case of a missing man found dead has his family begging for answers and help. Kevin Jackson Jr.’s loved ones said he was a family a man and there’s now a $6000 reward for any information regarding his death.

After being reported missing for over two weeks, the 33-year-old was found dead in the woods next to the I-95 ramp near Broward road. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office homicide unit is involved in the case but how he died remains a mystery.

“I was devastated, still am,” his mother Veronica Jackson said.

With a First Coast Crime Stoppers sign in-hand, Veronica Jackson remains strong. She’s been searching for justice in her sons death for over year, only to be left with more questions than answers on what happened to Kevin Jackson Jr.

“When you say a good person to help people, go out of his way, that was him,” she said. “It’s just so unsettling to me, because he didn’t deal with anybody. What path did he cross? What happened?”

After celebrating his birthday this year, Jackson’s family decided to partner with crime stoppers. The usual reward of $3000 is now up to $6000 for any information that can help with the investigation.

“After a whole year nobody is talking and obviously a lot of times money will make you talk.” she said.

On April 10, 2023, a missing person report for Jackson Jr. was filed, he was last seen leaving his job on Faye road on a Friday night.

On April 25, 2023, investigators found him dead in the woods off the I-95 exit going towards Broward road. Jacksonville Sheriff’s Homicide unit is involved but his body was too decomposed to figure out how he died.

On April 30, 2023, Crime Stoppers said his car was found on West 43rd street and it was set on fire.

“The route coming from work to his home, it wouldn’t have crossed paths. So, finding him close to my home, it makes me feel like he was trying to get here,” she said. “Like, he was in trouble and tried to get here but didn’t make it.”

Jackson said her son didn’t do drugs and barely drank alcohol.

“Aspirin and caffeine that was the only thing found in his toxicology report,” she said.

While any form of closure won’t bring her son back, his mother says finding out what happened to him would mean the world to her family.

Family members said they plan to share fliers with the community about his story in hopes someone comes forward with information. They’re asking if you do know anything, call JSO or Crime Stoppers to get the cash reward and you can remain anonymous.

