Authorities dismantle Camden County drug operation, arrest 3, sheriff’s office says

CAMDEN COUNTY, Fla. — Three Camden County residents were arrested on March 3, following a lengthy investigation into the manufacturing and distribution of cocaine and crack cocaine in Southeast Georgia.

The Camden County Sheriff’s Office says the operation targeted a narcotics distribution network and resulted in the seizure of stolen firearms and drug manufacturing equipment.

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The Camden County Joint Camden Action Team, known as JCAT, led the investigation in partnership with the St. Marys Police Department, Kingsland Police Department and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service. Investigators determined that the suspects were involved in a conspiracy to manufacture and distribute narcotics throughout the Southeast Georgia region.

Investigators identified Linward James Jr. as the primary target of the operation. James was taken into custody along with two co-conspirators, Curtis Waye and Marcus Johnson. All three men are residents of Camden County.

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During the course of the investigation and the subsequent operation, law enforcement recovered two stolen firearms. One of the weapons was reported stolen from St. Marys, Georgia, and the other was reported stolen from Jacksonville, Florida.

Authorities also located two-kilogram cocaine presses at the scene. These devices are commonly used by narcotics traffickers to manufacture and repackage cocaine for distribution.

The investigation remains ongoing and authorities stated that additional charges may be forthcoming. The Camden County Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone with information regarding illegal drug activity to contact their office at (912) 510-5100.

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