Authorities shut down drug house in Fernandina Beach

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — An effort to address concerns surrounding a property on Pine Road has culminated in the successful shutdown of a notorious drug house.

Working in collaboration with the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO), county officials have been addressing complaints from residents regarding drug activity and deteriorating conditions in the area.

Multiple agencies, including Code Enforcement, Law Enforcement, and various departments within Nassau County’s administration joined forces to devise strategies to tackle the longstanding issue.

Their concerted efforts came to completion the morning of February 29 when the NCSO’s narcotics unit, in partnership with the Fernandina Beach Police Department, took decisive action to formally close the drug house on Pine Road.

The closure of the property represents a significant milestone in the ongoing efforts to combat illicit activities and improve the quality of life for residents in Fernandina Beach.

