Authorities working 5 separate crashes on I-95

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla — According to the Florida Highway Patrol, authorities are currently on the scene of multiple crashes on I-95 North.

The first crash is on I-95 southbound on State Road 9

The second crash has caused a roadblock on I-95 northbound on State Road 9, just north of the Slammer and Squire Golf Course. FHP states that there are injuries.

The third crash is on I-95 northbound by the International Golf Parkway exit

The fourth crash involved a patrol car on I-95 northbound just south of County Road 214

The fifth crash is on I-95 northbound just north of State Road 207

