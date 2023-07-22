Local

Multiple car crashes and injuries on I-95 north

traffic advisory

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Fire and Rescue is currently working on a multi-vehicle crash on I-95 northbound exit 356A.

There are multiple cars involved with multiple injuries.

According to JFRD, the crash involved three adults and two kids.

Delays are expected.

