Multiple car crashes and injuries on I-95 north

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Fire and Rescue is currently working on a multi-vehicle crash on I-95 northbound exit 356A.

There are multiple cars involved with multiple injuries.

According to JFRD, the crash involved three adults and two kids.

Delays are expected.

Crews are working a traffic accident on I-95 northbound at exit 356A with multiple cars and multiple injuries…this is a MCI level I at this time…expect delays in the area. — THEJFRD (@THEJFRD) July 22, 2023

