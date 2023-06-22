‘Avoid contact with wild animals;’ Raccoon on Jekyll Island tests positive for rabies

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — On Wednesday morning, a family dog confronted a raccoon on a bike trail along the East River on Jekyll Island. After a Jekyll Island Wildlife Response Team member captured the animal for testing, a positive test for rabies was reported.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The dog owner and the response team member have been notified of the positive test result. Fortunately, the dog was vaccinated for rabies and has received a rabies booster shot.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The Glynn County Health Department said that this is an important reminder for residents and visitors to avoid contact with wild animals. Pet owners are always urged to keep their animals up to date on rabies vaccinations.

Read: Congress grapples with how to address kids’ mental health crisis

Raccoons, foxes and bats can all carry rabies. Feral cats and dogs can also be susceptible to contracting the deadly virus. Rabies is primarily spread by infected animals.

The Glynn County Health Department Environmental Health office has these tips to protect you and your family from rabies:

Avoid contact with animals you don’t know.

Make sure your pets receive the proper immunizations. Dogs and cats should get rabies vaccines after 12 weeks of age, followed by a booster shot within one year and vaccination every 1-3 years depending on veterinary recommendation and vaccine used.

Do not handle, feed, or unintentionally attract wild animals with open garbage cans or by leaving pet food out at night.

handle, feed, or unintentionally attract wild animals with open garbage cans or by leaving pet food out at night. Never adopt wild animals or bring them into your home. Do not try to nurse sick animals to health. Call animal control or a properly licensed animal rescue agency for assistance.

adopt wild animals or bring them into your home. Do not try to nurse sick animals to health. Call animal control or a properly licensed animal rescue agency for assistance. Teach children to never handle unfamiliar animals, wild or domestic, even if they appear friendly. “Love your own, leave other animals alone” is a good principle for children to learn.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Symptoms of rabies in animals include a change in behavior, biting, aggression, showing no fear of natural enemies (such as humans), foaming at the mouth and paralysis. If an animal ever bites you, seek medical care immediately and contact Glynn County Animal Control at 912-554-7500 and the Glynn County Health Department Environmental Health office at 912-279-2940.