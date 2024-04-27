Award-winning Le Jefe Tex -Mex restaurant to close permanently after 6 years

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — El Jefe Tex-Mex restaurant announced it will be closing for good on April 28.

The business is located at on Edgewood Avenue South in the historic Murray Hill neighborhood.

“It is with heavy hearts that we make this announcement,” said partner Chef Scott Schwartz. “We would like to thank the wonderful community of Murray Hill and all of our customers for their support.”

El Jefe Tex-Mex opened in the summer of 2018 after completing a renovation of what was formerly the Curry Thomas hardware store.

Shortly after its opening, the award-winning restaurant navigated the COVID-19 pandemic closure by feeding nurses at the State COVID testing center. After reopening, it continued to serve as a beloved neighborhood restaurant.

The establishment has won numerous accolades as one of the best tacos and Tex-Mex restaurants in the City of Jacksonville. It was named “4 Best Tex-Mex Spots in Jacksonville” by First Coast News, “Seven Best Taco Spots in Jax” by Jacksonville Restaurant Reviews and “5 Best Spots for Queso” by Unation.

Known for authentic Tex-Mex cuisine, including puffy tacos and fresh margaritas, the 158-seat restaurant will be closed permanently after dinner service on April 28, 2024.

