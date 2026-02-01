The Band Perry breaks hiatus, to perform at Ponte Vedra Concert Hall in April

PONTE VEDRA, Fla. — The Band Perry is scheduled to perform at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall on April 8 at 8 PM, with doors opening at 7 PM.

The concert marks the award-winning trio’s return to the stage following a multiyear hiatus.

The band returned to the music scene in 2025, signaling the beginning of a new era for the group. The trio has received Grammy, Country Music Association and Academy of Country Music awards.

Tickets for the performance are currently available after going on sale January 30.

Pricing for the concert ranges from $61.89 to $89.08.

Fans can purchase tickets through official ticketing partner AXS or in person at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre and the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall box offices.

