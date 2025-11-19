The Beach Boys to perform at Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

PONTE VEDRA, Fla. — The Beach Boys will perform at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall on January 26.

Tickets go on sale November 21 at 10 a.m. at AXS and the venue box offices.

The legendary group is known for classic songs like “Good Vibrations” and “California Girls.” The current lineup features longtime members Mike Love and Bruce Johnston.

Concert details and ticket information are available at PVConcertHall.com

