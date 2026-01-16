BREAKING NEWS: Major power outage reported in Ponte Vedra, surrounding areas

PONTE VEDRA, Fla. — Action News Jax has received calls from residence in Ponte Vedra saying they’re without power Friday morning. Beaches Energy has a recorded message on its phone line for callers which states they’re, "experiencing a high call volume due to a major power outage in Ponte Vedra and surrounding area … we’re investigating.”

