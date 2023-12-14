Beautify Jax: Who cleans our interstates? How we can keep Florida’s roads clean

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — We asked and you responded with your emails and pictures.

Action News Jax’s Dawn Lopez looked into some of the eyesores you pass by every day and looked into who is responsible for cleaning up the mess.

When you drive our interstates, what you want along our Florida Highways is lush greenery and tall trees at most along with that Florida sunshine.

But, many Floridians are seeing trashed highways. When Lopez spoke with Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan, she learned there’s oftentimes confusion over who’s responsible. An adequate response is key to solving the issue.

“They’re not hard to solve,” said Deegan.

In the case of Florida highways, it’s up to the state.

Lopez reached out to the Florida Department of Transportation about how it plans to clean up roadways in Northeast Florida.

FDOT sent Action News Jax the following statement:

“[The] removal of litter and debris on the roadway is an ongoing challenge across the region. Encouraging citizens to refrain from littering is an ongoing process that FDOT in Northeast Florida has taken head-on through an annual litter awareness campaign. For the last four years, FDOT in Northeast Florida has highlighted the importance of securing loads and not littering on the roadway. FDOT in Northeast Florida will be integrating a ‘spring clean’ campaign in 2024 to encourage motorists to refrain from littering and ‘drive it home’ instead of throwing trash on the roadway.”

FDOT also told Action News Jax that trash on the roadways is a huge problem in the greater Jacksonville area.

For example, 32% of tonnage removed from Duval County is more than all of Broward County.

When Lopez asked FDOT how often it’s cleaning the roadways, it said that maintenance crews typically perform activities, including but not limited to, mowing, litter cleanup and roadway sweeping in 6-to-8-week cycles along state roadways. These cycles help ensure taxpayer dollars are appropriately utilized and that resources are equitably distributed across the state and represent the challenge of debris removal.

When the debris removal cycle is complete, polluters can immediately undo the work that was performed.

So, what can you do if you see trash and debris littering this beautiful place we call home?

If it’s on a state road or interstate, dial *347. If there’s an immediate problem, FDOT will get a Road Ranger out there to take care of the problem to keep traffic flowing and make sure drivers are safe.

FDOT is also monitoring roads 24 hours a day.

If you see trash alongside a city street, upload your pictures or video to actionnewsjax.com/share-your-pics, and we’ll reach out to the Mayor’s Office.

