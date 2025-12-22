‘Because the Jags are so good’: Jaguars’ strong season boosting local business  

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The excitement of the Jacksonville Jaguars’ strong season is translating into a significant business boom for Sports Mania in Jacksonville Beach.

Fan enthusiasm has tripled their sales compared to last year, a level of excitement managers haven’t seen in years, said the owner of Sports Mania.

Several shoppers went out on Sunday, shopping to show support for the Jags.

“Because the Jags are so good,” explained shopper Hudson Wilson when asked why he was in the store today.

His father, Blake Wilson, added, “Certainly, when they’re doing really well, it’s always fun to just pour more into it.” As he’s happy to pass on fandom to the next generation.

Fans like Justin Vega are finding it hard to resist buying new gear as the team keeps winning.

“Trying to stay responsible and not load up on gear, but it’s hard not to when they keep winning games,” Vega said.

“The ads just seem to keep popping up for stuff, and I’m, unfortunately, weak when it comes to that stuff,” said Vega.

This fan excitement is boosting business for Sports Mania, with owner Matthew Smith confirming the dramatic uptick in sales.

“I would say compared to last year, it’s tripled,” Smith stated.

“Overall, as a three, four-year comparison, we’re up over 75%,” said Smith.

In anticipation of continued success, Smith says they are “gambling” on the Jags making a deep run. The store is loading up on inventory, with $150,000 worth of new merchandise expected within the next two weeks. They have even pre-ordered AFC South Division Champion products just in case the Jaguars remain atop the division.

“They’re coming out of the woodwork,” Smith said of the growing customer base. ”There’s so many also new fans, but also fans that kind of gave up over the years with the losing, that they said, you know, if they get this win, I’m back in. I’m going and getting a new shirt.”

Popular items flying off the shelves and being restocked include vintage gear and Prowler jerseys.

“We’re going to be playing football in February,” Smith predicted.

They have also ordered 500 Jakobi Meyers jerseys for next season.

