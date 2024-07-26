‘Been a long time coming:’ Old Middleburg Road Widening Project underway

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Mayor Donna Deegan said it’s been a long time coming but the Old Middleburg Road Widening Project is finally underway.

The City of Jacksonville has begun work on Phase 1 of the widening project. It will expand Old Middleburg Road from two to four lanes from 103rd St. to Parman Rd.

Phase 2 will continue to Argyle Forest Blvd.

In a ceremony on the Westside, Mayor Deegan said the project will not only help traffic but also make the community a safer place.

“We want to cut down on commute times for nearby residents. Bad traffic certainly has negative impacts on all of us, everything from economic development to mental health, so we want to make sure we get rid of that, Mayor Deegan said. “Secondly, we want to improve the safety of this road for drivers and pedestrians alike.”

The project includes improving drainage, sidewalks, and bike lanes.

“I know this effort has been a long time coming, and there are so many people who made it possible,” Mayor Deegan said. “I’m grateful for Council President Randy White and Councilman Rahman Johnson for getting the project across the finish line. Also, Mayor John Delaney for establishing the Better Jacksonville Plan that is funding this vital work.”

