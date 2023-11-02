Beyond King Tut exhibit celebrates 101st anniversary of tomb discovery with special promotions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Beyond King Tut: The Immersive Experience exhibit is celebrating the 101st anniversary of the tomb discovery with special November deals.

Beyond King Tut: The Immersive Experience is an interactive exhibition developed in partnership with the National Geographic Society and produced by Paquin Entertainment Group. The exhibit transports guests to Ancient Egypt through the multi-gallery exhibition that explores King Tut’s infamous life and rule as a child pharaoh. The experience includes a journey through his life, his family tree, the discovery of his tomb and the mysteries surrounding his early death.

The tomb was discovered by British archaeologist Howard Carter and his team on Nov. 4, 1922, and serves as the first landmark discovery of an intact royal burial tomb.

Beyond King Tut is celebrating the discovery with several special offers during November, including free admission for military veterans on Nov. 10-12 in honor of Veteran’s Day and free admission for local teachers on Nov. 17-19, as part of a teacher appreciation promotion. The experience will also continue to welcome 6th-grade students to the exhibition free of charge when visiting with a full-priced paid adult admission.

The exhibit will be open through Jan. 7, 2024, at the NoCo Center on Hogan Street in Jacksonville, Florida.

Tickets for the exhibition can be purchased at beyondkingtut.com/jacksonville.

