Bicyclist hit by vehicle on Baymeadows Road dies, driver leaves victim, passengers at scene

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE: Police released the name of the bicyclist. He is 75-year-old Vasil Kovllari. Police also said the driver, who left the scene of the accident, fled on foot and left the vehicle. When asked if charges are pending against the driver, JSO said, “this continues to be an active investigation.”

A man is dead after being hit by a vehicle before midnight Wednesday in the 10500 block of Baymeadows Road. The victim was riding a bike southbound in the crosswalk, crossing Baymeadows Road onto Hampton Landing Drive, a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office news release states.

A woman driving a 4-door vehicle with two passengers was traveling eastbound on Baymeadows Road when she struck the bicyclist in the crosswalk, the news release states.

“Witnesses advised the vehicle had the green light and the bicyclist was crossing on a red light,” the news release states.

The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the driver left the scene of the accident leaving the victim and two passengers. She was found nearby behind a business hiding in the bushes, the news release states.

