Billy Strings coming to The Amp in St. Augustine

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Billy Strings, the Grammy Award-winning bluegrass musician, is set to perform at The St. Augustine Amphitheatre from April 2 to April 4.

This performance is part of Strings’ headline tour, which follows a year marked by his album ‘Highway Prayers’ being nominated for Best Bluegrass Album at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards.

Tickets are on sale now. Prices for single-day tickets range from $72.65 to $101.

Three-day passes start at $251.97 and go up to $303.

