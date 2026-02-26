Bishop from Lil Poppa’s neighborhood building community center, talks Eastside shooting details

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — After four people were shot during a gathering on the Eastside on Sunday, one local Bishop is now calling for peace.

Bishop Harry Williams II, of nearby In the Word International Church said the shooting during the event was unusual and is hoping that a proposed community center can help make a difference.

Four people were shot at Jesse Street and A. Phillip Randolph Boulevard Sunday morning. The victims sustained non-life threatening injuries. Williams was shocked to learn about the shooting.

He said it was a regular, usually uneventful community gathering. While a moment of tribute was paid to the local born rapper Lil Poppa, who reportedly died by suicide at age 25 in Atlanta, Williams said, “It wasn’t a memorial for Lil Poppa at all. It was a regular gathering; they may have taken time to just remember Poppa.”

Williams, who says he is close to Lil Poppa’s family, and said the rapper is from the area, said the shooting was unrelated to the rapper.

“That little kid who [was] quiet, you began to see how big he was in his music,” Williams said.

The Jacksonville’s Sheriff’s Office said in a media release Sunday that they are attempting to develop suspect information and a motive for the shooting. They said Sunday the shooting did not appear to be gang related.

Now Bishop Williams wants to change the narrative about his and Lil Poppa’s community, the Eastside.

“Anytime there’s a shooting, unfortunately the African-American neighborhoods, unfortunately there’s more conversation around that, but they’re shootings all over the city,” Williams said.

As part of his plan to make a difference, Bishop Williams showed us his renderings for his proposed community center. The estimated price tag is $2.3 million. It will be funded by his church and private donations.

Bishop Williams wants to provide services to broad age ranges from afterschool, to a warming and cooling shelter, to constructive games available for adults in the community and even addiction treatment, on top of services he services he already provides like suicide prevention counseling.

Williams’ proposal idea comes in the midst of a multi-million dollar Eastside community redevelopment plan targeting affordable housing, workforce development, and small business support, and amid controversy over how the funds are being disbursed.

“I don’t care if they say they’re gonna give $1 billion to this neighborhood. I’m not counting it. I’m not counting it until it hits,” Williams said.

Williams wants to get the community center built by 2028. He is currently in the process of getting permits.

In The Word International Church is hosting a listening party on Friday at 7 p.m. for recording artist T-Strike. It’s one of the church’s many efforts to raise awareness for suicide prevention.

