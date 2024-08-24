The Black Crowes concert postponed

St. Augustine, Fla. — The Black Crowes have rescheduled their concert at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre.

Instead of playing on February 15, 2025, the band will play at The Amp on Friday, October 4, 2024.

The show was rescheduled because of the cancellation of the Aerosmith Tour.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: Around 50 vehicles are up for auction in St. Johns County

Original tickets will be honored on the new date. Ticketholders will also get an email with more information.

Refunds are available at your original point of purchase.

If this new date suits your schedule, tickets are still on sale at Ticketmaster.com.

Read: Protest planned to save Anastasia Island State Park

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.