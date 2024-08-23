Around 50 vehicles are up for auction in St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County is gearing up to auction off surplus goods this weekend.

About 50 vehicles are up for auction, between trucks, cars, and a 2007 fire truck.

The money from the auction will go back into the county’s general fund.

The county holds surplus auctions twice a year to sell items approved by the Board of County Commissioners.

“It’s essentially equipment and vehicles that the county either no longer has a use for or they’re beyond use for life for the county or they are in a level of disrepair that doesn’t make sense for the county to continue to maintain,” Jaime Locklear, the St. Johns County purchasing director, said.

The way the auction works is like most. They will start at an opening bid and go to the highest bidder.

“When we’ve reached that high bid, that person is the new owner,” Allyn Dennis, an auctioneer, said. “There is no minimums, no reserves, so the highest bidder will be the new owner of the vehicle.”

Dennis said normally, they have a pretty decent turnout.

“We get a lot of dealers, but we do get a lot of the general public,” Dennis said.

It’s important to note this is a cash or check-only auction and if you are going to bid on a vehicle, this is what Dennis said you should bring with you.

“You have to have a driver’s license in order to register,” Dennis said. “Everyone must register in the name that they wish to have the vehicle titled, is also very important.”

An auction day preview will take place on Saturday, Aug. 24, at 8 a.m., and the auction will officially begin at 10 a.m.

