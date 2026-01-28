The Black Crowes to perform at The St. Augustine Amphitheater this summer

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The St. Augustine Amphitheatre will host The Black Crowes in concert on June 2, alongside special guest Southall. Tickets for the event will go on sale February 6 at 10 a.m.

The concert will begin at 7 p.m., with gates opening at 6 p.m. Ticket prices range from $59 to $195.

The Black Crowes have a legacy as one of rock and roll’s most iconic bands, known for their energetic performances and deep catalog of hits. Following a successful reunion tour, the Robinson Brothers have energized their fan base, performing at more than 150 concerts in 20 countries since their comeback.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Their recent accolades include a Grammy nomination for “Happiness Bastards’ in the Best Rock Album category and a nomination for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2025.

In 2025, the band celebrated the 25th anniversary of their collaboration with Jimmy Page by re-releasing the celebrated live album, “Page & The Black Crowes: Live at the Greek.”

A representative of the band described their music as “stripped-down, bare-boned rock and roll: gritty, loud and in your face.”

The St. Augustine Amphitheatre encourages fans to purchase tickets in person to avoid service fees.

The Box Office is open daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and accepts credit and debit card payments only.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.