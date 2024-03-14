Black Family Wellness Expo Happening Saturday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Bold City and Jacksonville chapters of the nonprofit, The Links, Incorporated are teaming up to promote health and wellness in the Black community.

They are hosting a Black Family Wellness Expo on Saturday, March 16 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the WJCT Studios.

There will be workshops on topics like nutrition and financial literacy, plus health screenings, food giveaways, and fun activities for the youth.

Vendors include: Feeding NEFL, READ USA, Blue Zones, Agape, Baptist Health, AARP, EMAT/LifeQuest, American Cancer Society and PLAYERS Center for Child Health.

The event is a part of The Links, Inc. National Impact Day of Service, focused on service and friendship in communities.

