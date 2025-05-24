Blanding Blvd reopens, Hagan Ace Hardware in Orange Park ‘destroyed’ after massive fire

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — A massive fire that broke out Friday night has shut down Hagan Ace Hardware on Blanding Boulevard in Orange Park.

Here are the latest updates:

UPDATE 5/24/25:

Hagan Ace Hardware says its Orange Park location was destroyed by a Friday night fire.

The company shared the following message with the community Saturday:

“THANK YOU. THANK YOU. THANK YOU! The outpouring of love and support has been amazing. This building wasn’t just a ‘store’ for us. For the past 45 years it has been our ‘home base’, a place we have created some of our best memories at Hagan Ace. It’s so wonderful to see it has been a place of joy for so many of you too.

“As we navigate through this… please be patient with us. Because our main computers run through headquarters our other locations might experience a few hiccups in the coming days. We thank you in advance for your understanding."

The company has promised to provide updates on its operations and the fire in the coming days.

No customers or employees were injured, but one Orange Park Fire Department firefighter was briefly hospitalized. Read more here.

UPDATE: 5/24/25, 9 A.M.: Blanding Boulevard is back open and Clay County Fire Rescue crews will continue to monitor hotspots at Hagan Ace Hardware throughout Saturday.

UPDATE, 5/24/25, 8:39 A.M.: Blanding Boulevard is still closed, and Clay County Fire Rescue was on scene overnight monitoring hot spots.

CCFR said crews got the fire under control just after midnight

The firefighter who was transported to the hospital is in good condition and no other injuries were reported, CCFR said.

The fire remains under investigation by the State Fire Marshal.

UPDATE, 5/23/25, 10:45 P.M:

The fire at Hagan Ace Hardware in Orange Park remains active.

Sheriff Michelle Cook announced Friday night that Blanding Boulevard will remain closed overnight in both directions, due to Clay County Fire Rescue having to run multiple fire hoses across the road.

It is unclear when the road will reopen.

Fire at Hagan Ace Hardware injures firefighter, shuts down Blanding Boulevard overnight

UPDATE 5/23/25, 10 P.M:

A spokesperson for Hagan Ace Hardware, which had a location erupt in flames Friday night, tells Action News Jax that employees noticed the smell of smoke around 15 minutes before closing.

The smell was reportedly coming from the back storage area. Employees grabbed a fire extinguisher, but realized there was too much smoke and evacuated the building instead.

Hagan Ace’s spokesperson says they’re hearing the building is a total loss. It had functioned as the company’s headquarters and housed its administrative offices and many important files.

“This is a family owned store, and the family is well known in our community. Certainly our thoughts and prayers are with the Hagan family at this time,” said Clay County Fire Rescue.

The location is expected to stay closed for an extended period of time.

UPDATE 5/23/25, 9:25 P.M.:

In a news briefing Friday night, Clay County Fire Rescue spokesperson Laura Christmas provided new details about a fire at Hagan Ace Hardware.

First responders arrived on scene just three minutes after the initial call came in, according to the spokesperson.

No employees or customers were hurt, but Action News Jax has learned a firefighter was taken to a hospital during the response. Their condition is currently unknown.

Multiple precautionary calls to firefighters were made during the response, according to Christmas.

Potential explosions due to chemicals, fertilizer and propane at the hardware store were a concern to officials.

The cause is currently unknown, and the State Fire Marshal is reportedly on the way to investigate.

Officials hope to get Blanding Boulevard back open as soon as possible.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Clay County Fire Rescue is responding to a large fire at Hagan Ace Hardware in Orange Park.

Both firefighters and the Clay County Sheriff’s Office are on scene at the Blanding Boulevard location, which began burning around 6:45 P.M., according to officials.

Ace Hardware fire Orange Park Photos: Clay County Fire Rescue

Hagan Ace Hardware addressed the fire over social media, saying that all customers and staff are safe.

Viewer photos and video show flames and large amounts of smoke coming from the building.

Street view of fire at Orange Park Hagan Ace Hardware Video: Alan Scarborough on Facebook

Fire burns at Hagan Ace Hardware Video: Zandra Cardona-Wise on Facebook

CCSO shut down both directions of Blanding Boulevard and is asking everyone to avoid the area.

Action News Jax has a crew at the scene and is working to get more information.

Officials are expected to provide more information at a 9:15 P.M. news briefing.

This is a breaking news story. Updates will be provided as they become available.

