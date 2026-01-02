‘Blessed to be alive’: Jacksonville man who lost leg in Volusia County hit-and-run speaks

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two months ago, Kyle McCombs was ready to start his cargo transportation business.

Today, he’s at home, out of work, adjusting to a life with only one leg after a hit-and-run crash.

“Right now, I’m just stuck in a wheelchair 24-seven,” said McCombs, “I’m just so tired of sitting around and doing nothing.”

Action News Jax first reported in November when McCombs was hit by what investigators believe was a semi tractor-trailer while on the side of I-95 in Volusia County. McCombs said he had just bought his first box truck for his business and was driving it from Miami back to Jacksonville when it broke down. He was hit while trying to make repairs on the side of the interstate.

“The doctors told me, straight up, that 90% of people with trauma like I had don’t make it,” McCombs said.

McCombs told us that his doctors told him it was a miracle he survived the crash. He said he later found out he was lying on the ground for two hours before help arrived, and the amount of blood he lost could have easily killed him.

McCombs said he’s been stuck feeling frustrated about not being able to work and feeling grateful to still be alive.

“My kids could have lost me just like that,” said McCombs, “I would have had no goodbye, nothing. So it makes you quickly appreciate the time you do have.”

McCombs said both he and his wife have been out of work while he has been in recovery, and his family is relying on money to pay for his recovery and, eventually, part of the cost of his prosthetic leg. The healthcare company ‘Advanced Prosthetics’ has reported that a prosthetic leg can cost anywhere between $5,000 and more than $50,000.

Right now, McCombs is focused on getting back to work as soon as possible to help support his family and his recovery.

“I’m itching to work again, as soon as I can, I will,” McComb said, “I am blessed to be alive, so you might as well make the best of it. I’m not going to give up what I wanted to do just because this freak accident happened.”

McCombs’ family has begun raising money to help pay for the cost of his recovery. If you would like to support the family, you can do so at the link here.

