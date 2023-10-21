Blippi brings excitement to Florida Theater for a Wonderful World Tour February 29

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Get ready to dance, sing, and learn with the one and only Blippi as he embarks on his Wonderful World Tour. Blippi, the popular children’s educational entertainer, will be taking center stage at the Florida Theater on February 29, 2024. Joined by special guest Meekah, this show promises an evening of unforgettable family fun.

Blippi and Meekah will explore what makes different cities unique and special, and you can expect to see an array of exciting vehicles like monster trucks, excavators, and garbage trucks galore.

The show is set to kick off at 6:00 p.m., but doors open at 5:00 p.m. for early arrivals.

Professional performers have been selected to portray Blippi for an engaging and memorable live experience for both young fans and their families. Don’t forget to bring your camera, as there will be plenty of photo-worthy moments to capture throughout the show.

Parents attending the event are encouraged to be mindful of their children’s comfort levels. While most kids are thrilled to meet their favorite characters up close, some may feel frightened. If your child is hesitant or scared to meet Blippi, there is no need to worry. You can move to the back of the line, allowing your child extra time to warm up to the character and observe how Blippi interacts with other children present.

It’s important to note that for the safety of all guests and performers, no touching or hugging will be permitted during the event. This measure is in place to ensure that the show remains an enjoyable and safe experience for everyone.

Tickets for Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour at the Florida Theater are available for purchase now. Prices range from $29.50 to $64.50, and you can secure your seats through the official website HERE.

Don’t miss the chance to share in the excitement, laughter, and learning that Blippi and Meekah have in store at the Florida Theater on February 29. It’s a night your family won’t want to miss!

