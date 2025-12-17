Blue Angels, Thunderbirds to fly in NAS Jacksonville 2026 Air Show

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — After hitting some turbulence in 2025 with the U.S. government shutdown, the Blue Angels are hoping for a smooth landing as they prepare for the NAS Jacksonville 2026 Air Show.

“We’re so excited!” said Lt. Cmdr. Lilly Montana, Blue Angel #8.

On Wednesday, two pilots from the Blue Angels flew into Jacksonville from Pensacola to talk about the upcoming air show.

“This year we’ll be celebrating the 80th anniversary of the Blue Angels,” said Lt. Cmdr. Montana. “We’re actually founded here in Jacksonville, so this is a big homecoming for us.”

Scheduled to perform this year, in addition to the Blue Angels, are the Thunderbirds!

We told you back in October when the Blues had to cancel their performance in the Jacksonville Beach Sea and Sky Air Show due to the government shutdown. We asked the pilots what it was like for them not being able to perform.

“Not being able to perform didn’t let us really achieve our mission to achieve that outreach,” said Lt. Ronny Hafeza, Blue Angel #7. “The pilots were still training every single day, flying over the field to ensure the safety of the flight demonstrations. So, they still got the time in. They were still ready to go at a moment’s notice in case the government were to reopen, but unfortunately, that didn’t happen.”

Despite that, both pilots say the Blues couldn’t be more excited for what’s to come in 2026.

“As disappointed as we were to miss Jacksonville Beach, we hope to see the same fans out here at NAS Jacksonville for the air show,” Lt. Cmdr. Montana, Blue Angel #8.

The NAS Jacksonville Air Show will take place October 17-18, 2026.

